Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Theletra
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Theletra, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Theletra, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Theletra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
4-Bedroom Villa – Theletra, Paphos Situated in the tranquil village of Theletra, this spaci…
$415,038
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Theletra, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go