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Villas for sale in Stroumpi, Cyprus

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
FOR SALE: This property is an exclusive listing by Fox Realty Paphos. Available for viewi…
$420,000
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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