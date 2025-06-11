Apartments Pool for sale in South Nicosia - Dali Municipality, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$94,024
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provi…
$800,790
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in City Cente…
$790,781
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$782,930
Leave a request
Room 5 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 282 m²
For sale a detached five bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 319 sq…
$800,790
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 156 m²
$815,865
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 256 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 285 sq…
$791,784
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 156 m²
$771,989
Leave a request

