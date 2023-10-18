Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in SOUNI-ZANAKIA, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Nestled within the serene settings of Souni, a tranquil village in Limassol, lies a remarkab…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€395,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 2 bedro…
€370,000

