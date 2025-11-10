Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Sotira Lemesou Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Mansion renovated with all the extras and equipment ENERGY EFFICIENCY A.It includes 6 rooms …
$5,806
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden