Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Skarinou
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Skarinou, Cyprus

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 375 m² in Skarinou, Cyprus
Investment 375 m²
Skarinou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Detached two-storey house and a workshop in Skarinou The house has an internal area of 208 s…
$322,663
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go