Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Psimolofou
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Psimolofou, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Psimolofou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Psimolofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Experience modern, comfortable living in this energy-efficient residence. Boasting 3 bedroom…
$331,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Psimolofou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Psimolofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Experience modern, comfortable living in this energy-efficient residence. Boasting 3 bedroom…
$331,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Psimolofou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Psimolofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Experience modern, comfortable living in this energy-efficient residence. Boasting 3 bedroom…
$331,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 3 bedrooms in Psimolofou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Psimolofou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Experience modern, comfortable living in this energy-efficient residence. Boasting 3 bedroom…
$331,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Psimolofou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go