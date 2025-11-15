Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Psematismenos
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Psematismenos, Cyprus

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Psematismenos, Cyprus
Restaurant
Psematismenos, Cyprus
$138,965
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go