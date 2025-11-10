Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Psematismenos
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Psematismenos, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Psematismenos, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Psematismenos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
2-bedroom elevated bungalow with panoramic views A charming two-bedroom elevated bungalow is…
$248,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Psematismenos, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go