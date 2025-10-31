Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Bungalow
  5. Garden

Monthly rent of bungalows with garden in Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Timi, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This modern bungalow is available for rent in the peaceful village of Anarita. Recently reno…
$1,742
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom bungalow in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
This charming bungalow for rent in Peyia offers an ideal blend of comfort and tranquility. W…
$2,032
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom bungalow in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow just meters away from the sea, located in Lower Chl…
$1,393
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cyprus

with Mountain view