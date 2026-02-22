Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Prodromos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Prodromos, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Introducing an exceptional off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel …
$2,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Introducing an exceptional 2-bedroom townhouse in the Berengaria Hotel Development, nestled …
$2,24M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Introducing an exceptional 2-bedroom townhouse in the Berengaria Hotel Development, nestled …
$2,24M
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a contemporary 2-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development, …
$2,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Presenting an exclusive off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel dev…
$2,24M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Presenting a remarkable off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Dev…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Introducing an exceptional off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel …
$2,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, lo…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting an exceptional off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Presenting an exclusive 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development,…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Presenting a remarkable off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Dev…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a contemporary 2-bedroom townhouse nestled in the heart…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Presenting an exclusive off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel dev…
$2,24M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Presenting an exceptional off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel d…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting an exceptional off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Presenting an exclusive 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development,…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel Development, …
$2,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility with this exceptional 2-bedroom townhou…
$2,24M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Presenting an exceptional off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse in the prestigious Berengaria Hotel d…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility with this exceptional 2-bedroom townhou…
$2,24M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Introducing a stunning 2-bedroom townhouse in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, lo…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Presenting a stunning off-plan 2-bedroom townhouse within the prestigious Berengaria Hotel D…
$2,28M
Leave a request

Properties features in Prodromos, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go