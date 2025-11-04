Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Prodromos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Prodromos, Cyprus

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$3,03M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$3,06M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Prodromos, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go