Apartments for sale in Prastio Kellakiou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Prastio, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Prastio, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
This unique and versatile property, located in the charming village of Prastio, offers a ple…
$1,38M
Apartment in Prastio, Cyprus
Apartment
Prastio, Cyprus
This land of 4.348 sqm is located in Omodos Vilage, 300 m from a river.Building density 10%.…
$69,139
Properties features in Prastio Kellakiou, Cyprus

