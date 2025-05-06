Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
Three-Bedroom penthouse with private rooftop offering breathtaking panoramic views. Located …
$2,604
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
New 3 bedroom upper floor house for rent with loft. Availible to rent
$2,264
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse for rent For rent: 2-bedroom penthouse in Kato Polemidia This…
$2,491
per month
