Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Polemi, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polemi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polemi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For Sale large private villa in Polemi village of Paphos in a private beautiful green area a…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polemi, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go