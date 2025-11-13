Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemi
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Polemi, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Polemi, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Polemi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For rent 1 bedroom semi-detached house in Polemi village in Paphos. The property is located …
$581
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go