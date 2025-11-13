Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Pachna, Cyprus

1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
For rent is a modern semi-detached house with 130 m² of internal space, offering comfort and…
$4,064
per month
