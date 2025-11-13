Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Pachna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Pachna, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pachna, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pachna, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
A stunning stone-built house, just a 25-minute drive from Limassol, situated in the charming…
$696,726
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pachna, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go