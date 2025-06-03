Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of offices in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

32 properties total found
Office 148 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 148 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 148 m²
This Office is available for RENT in city center close to banks, shops and all amenities. R…
$1,471
per month
Office 700 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 700 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 700 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$11,988
per month
Office 350 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 350 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$5,994
per month
Office 428 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 428 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 428 m²
Situated on the main perimeter road in central Nicosia, this modern building showcases a uni…
$12,533
per month
Office 372 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 372 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 372 m²
This Grade A office building constructed in 2011 accommodates a host of multinational firms …
$6,487
per month
Office 296 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 296 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 296 m²
Shop/office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The shop holds a premium position…
$4,032
per month
Office 1 050 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 050 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$17,982
per month
Office 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
A  luxury building at a prime location of the city center of Nicosia. Partitions wood oak, r…
$2,994
per month
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Shop/Offices The building  position on a Prime Commercial Avenue and benefits with easy acc…
$7,847
per month
Office 335 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 335 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 335 m²
A seven-storey building located in city center.  Only the 4th Floor is available with an are…
$5,476
per month
Office 477 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 477 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 477 m²
The asset is a commercial unit located on the junctions of A Limassol Ave. one of the busies…
$4,250
per month
Office 238 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 238 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 238 m²
Office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The office has a covered area of 238sq…
$3,378
per month
Office 763 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 763 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 763 m²
The premises include both an open office space and enclosed offices, along with a conference…
$3,596
per month
Office 340 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 340 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 340 m²
A  landmark mixed-use building located in city center of Nicosia are available for rent. Th…
$4,523
per month
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Brand new Offices in a unique location near city center of Nicosia. The property is ideally…
$7,629
per month
Office 75 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 75 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The office space described consists of a total area of 75 square meters, divided into three …
$817
per month
Office 510 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 510 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 510 m²
This assets is located in Engomi are close to all amenities. The Property consists of a 510m…
$5,885
per month
Office 287 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Super Luxury offices in the  best building in the city centre of Nicosia.  Interior cover…
$4,990
per month
Office 3 293 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 293 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 293 m²
This building located in Agioi Omologites close to city center and all amenities like banks,…
$81,737
per month
Office 230 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 230 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
This exceptional office space is available for rent, boasting a prime location in Nicosia Ce…
$2,834
per month
Office 1 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 600 m²
This commercial building Offices is located in one of the most  central privileged area of N…
$23,284
per month
Office 1 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 400 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$21,796
per month
Office 1 445 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 445 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 445 m²
This Office is now available for rent in city center and close to all amenities and services…
$26,156
per month
Office 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
Foul renovated / restored 2023 two-storey property in Nicosia suitable for offices and other…
$4,795
per month
Office 3 038 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 038 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 038 m²
The building comprises of five floors (see below analysis of area per floor). The location i…
$66,181
per month
Office 462 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 462 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 462 m²
Modern Office space in City Center of Nicosia. The Asset has the following specifications: …
$7,552
per month
Office 96 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 96 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This exceptional office is strategically positioned in the parish of Agios Andreas. Its prim…
$1,199
per month
Office 440 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 440 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 440 m²
One of the capital's most prestigious and stunningly designed landmark buildings, offering a…
$15,366
per month
Office 57 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 57 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
This exceptional office space strategically resides within the esteemed administrative juris…
$697
per month
Office 10 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 10 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
High-End Office is available for Rent in the Capital's Bussines centre of Nicosia! Situa…
Price on request
