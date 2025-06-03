Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Nicosia Muncipality
  Long-term rental
  Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Nicosia Muncipality, Cyprus

Nicosia
32
Nicosia
42
57 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of…
$13,078
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This Property is all about the Location, this modern two bedroom apartment is located in the…
$1,853
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Beautiful apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious b…
$3,326
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
This beautiful property is Situated in the heart of the city, standing at an impressive buil…
$3,269
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Excellent apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  two  spacious be…
$2,218
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of…
$3,269
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$4,414
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This Property Located in Agioi Omologites area, very close to the city center. This beautif…
$1,308
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A beautiful  one  bedroom apartment  is available for rent in the City Center
$2,772
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,814
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Design apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The asset offer one bedroom, a livin…
$1,774
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
For Rent Super Luxurious 3 bed Penthouse in Nicosia, Ayioi Omologites , duplex penthouse loc…
$1,996
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern Apartment is now available for rent in Strovolos area very close to the central Nicos…
$1,962
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,596
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
For rent a Contemporary Chic apartment with 3 bedrooms in the heart of Engomi. The asset co…
$1,526
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
A spacious and bright  apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  one…
$2,772
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
The building offers an elegant and distinctive architectural presence, while also blending w…
$2,994
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Modern apartment located in the City Center of Nicosia. The flat offers  three spacious bedr…
$2,439
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Quiet Gem In A Bustling Inner City Hub located in  Agioi Omologites, to the most fantastic a…
$2,616
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Nicosia’s most iconic new building offers fully furnished and serviced apartments. All with…
$6,098
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This apartment provides a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the city center while living in per…
$3,487
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
For rent 2-bedroom furnished apartment in a great area of Nicosia, Engomi. The apartment is …
$1,035
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Luxurious living in one of the best building in city center of Nicosia. The tenant can use …
$2,495
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Luxury Apartment for Rent in the heart of Nicosia. It’s just like living in your personal 7*…
$4,032
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Four bedroom apartment 206sqm set on the first floor of a three storey building located in a…
$4,435
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Exquisite Whole Floor Apartment in Exclusive Agioi Omologites area walking distance to the c…
$2,670
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Dive into unparalleled luxury with this upscale apartment for rent in the heart of Nicosia, …
$2,779
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Nicosia’s most iconic new building offers fully furnished and serviced apartments. All with…
$2,772
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Step into contemporary opulence with this newly unveiled 3-bedroom apartment, gracefully nes…
$2,180
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Exuding opulence and elegance, this superb ground-floor residence nestled in the esteemed Li…
$2,180
per month
