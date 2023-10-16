UAE
Add property
Realting.com
Cyprus
Land
Nicosia District
Lands for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Clear all
112 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Nicosia District, Cyprus
545 m²
Development site for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The site is close to all major …
€170,850
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Engomi Plots No. 36 is a building plot for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The plot …
€175,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Strovolos, Cyprus
299 m²
Introducing a one-of-a-kind commercial property nestled in the heart of Nicosia. This unique…
€2,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 528 sq.meters in Nicosia
€164,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 528 sq.meters in Nicosia
€164,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 528 sq.meters in Nicosia
€164,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 528 sq.meters in Nicosia
€164,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 524 sq.meters in Nicosia
€164,050
Recommend
Plot of land
Tseri, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 2221 sq.meters in Nicosia. The asset is a field in Tseri. It is located 600…
€225,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with a construction coefficient of 50% in Kato Pirgos, distance to the sea of …
€900,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 6180 sq.m. In Nicosia
€600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 36930 sq.m. In Nicosia
€425,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1320 sq.m. In Nicosia
€1,08M
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 19910 sq.m. In Nicosia
€590,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 716 sq.m. In Nicosia
€530,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 7916 sq.m. In Nicosia
€380,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 979 sq.m. In Nicosia
€540,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
€300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 2397 square meters.m. In Nicosia
€520,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Land for sale with an area of 1342 sq.m. In Limassol. Water was supplied on the territory, e…
€950,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Engomi Plots No. 90 is a building plot for sale in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. The plot …
€192,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 538 sq.meters in Nicosia
€168,300
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 582 sq.meters in Nicosia
€181,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 532 sq.meters in Nicosia
€166,600
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 619 sq.meters in Nicosia
€192,950
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 626 sq.meters in Nicosia
€194,650
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 574 sq.meters in Nicosia
€179,350
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 592 sq.meters in Nicosia
€186,150
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Nicosia
€166,600
Recommend
Plot of land
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1
1
For sale land of 526 sq.meters in Nicosia
€166,600
Recommend
