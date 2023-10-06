Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Cyprus

Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with sea view in Pafos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with sea view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/4
€830,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with sea view in Paphos, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with sea view
Paphos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 1/4
€690,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
€443,244
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
€393,100

