Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Cyprus

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Multi-level apartments with seaview for sale in Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
D203 – 2 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 104 m² Internal + 29 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Ar…
$714,405
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 553 m²
Floor 34/2
Sky Duplex One Tower Limassol Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-b…
Price on request
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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