Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

apartments
61
houses
26
21 property total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€210,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€310,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,43M
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€620,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 161 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€690,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,30M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 273 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 273 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€860,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,20M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€900,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€8,50M
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€561,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 199 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€355,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
GROSS AREA DATA - Plot size: 809m2 - Bedrooms: 5 - Property levels: 4 - Car parking 2(covere…
€2,25M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€370,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
New modern designed apartments on Ayios Athanasios Hill,a new residential areawith stunning …
€370,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 5 bedrooms villa with breathtaking sea views, located in a pleasant neighbourhood …
€2,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
Project features:This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area of Limassol a…
€1,48M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 179 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€545,000

