Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Mesa Geitonia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
apartments
61
houses
26
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2
67 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
104 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€310,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
5
3
183 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 183 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,43M
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
155 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€620,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
161 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 161 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
239 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
376 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
1
273 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 273 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€860,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
7
4
600 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
3
200 m²
1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
7
4
675 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€8,50M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
171 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€561,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
199 m²
3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 199 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
450 m²
1
GROSS AREA DATA - Plot size: 809m2 - Bedrooms: 5 - Property levels: 4 - Car parking 2(covere…
€2,25M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3
2
100 m²
1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
97 m²
1
New modern designed apartments on Ayios Athanasios Hill,a new residential areawith stunning …
€370,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
3
600 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
6
4
350 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
330 m²
1
Luxurious 5 bedrooms villa with breathtaking sea views, located in a pleasant neighbourhood …
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1
580 m²
1
Project features:This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area of Limassol a…
€1,48M
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4
2
179 m²
4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 179 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€545,000
Recommend
