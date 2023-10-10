Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Mesa Geitonia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

apartments
61
houses
26
10 properties total found
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€344,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€700,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground flo…
€900,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€477,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€8,50M
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€314,500
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€331,500
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
New modern designed apartments on Ayios Athanasios Hill,a new residential areawith stunning …
€370,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
Project features:This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area of Limassol a…
€1,48M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 179 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€545,000

Properties features in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
