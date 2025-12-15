Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Meladeia
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Meladeia, Cyprus

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Meladeia, Cyprus
Restaurant
Meladeia, Cyprus
Located on the prestigious hills of Tala, this secluded villa combines rare privacy, spaciou…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go