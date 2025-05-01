Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Mazotos
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mazotos, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Project in Mazotos features luxury and spacious Apartments & Villas with private pools & gar…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mazotos, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go