Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Maroni
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Maroni, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
This luxurious villa is located in the charming village of Maroni, combining village atmosph…
$4,218
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go