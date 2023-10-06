Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,20M
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€492,200
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€565,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€680,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€650,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€685,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€761,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Ypsonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€630,000

