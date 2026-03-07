Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kritou Tera
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Kritou Tera, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
1. Overview This charming fully renovated 3-bedroom house offers comfort, modern amenities,…
$1,046
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go