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Monthly rent of commercial property in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

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Ypsonas Municipality
8
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9 properties total found
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Positioned directly on the main road of Ypsonas, one of Limassol's most established and well…
$10,219
per month
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MySpace Real Estate
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Warehouse 1 100 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 100 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 100 m²
Property Description An excellent opportunity to rent a modern and well-maintained warehous…
$17,284
per month
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Warehouse offering a covered area of 1,000 sqm and a plot size of 4,000 sqm in the industria…
$9,135
per month
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Warehouse 900 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 900 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Spacious Warehouse with private offices Ypsonas . Situated north of the highway at the 3rd i…
$10,590
per month
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Office 1 584 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 584 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 584 m²
Available for rent, this spacious used office offers 1584 m² of internal space, conveniently…
$64,530
per month
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Office 1 188 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 188 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 188 m²
Available for rent, this spacious used office offers 1188 m² of internal space, conveniently…
$48,398
per month
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
A prime industrial warehouse in Ypsonas, Limassol, now available for rent. Offering 1,000 m²…
$10,466
per month
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Warehouse 1 000 m² in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
For rent: Large warehouse building in Erimi, offering 1,000 square meters of internal space.…
$7,416
per month
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Office in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Brand new office warehouse built in 2024 available for rent. - 4 Container plantforms with …
$18,166
per month
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Kourio Municipality

offices
warehouses
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