Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Exceptional Five-Bedroom Villa in Tranquil Pyrgos Countryside is offered fully furnished and…
$6,967
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
An exceptional Ground Floor Residence in One of Cyprus’s Finest Luxury Resorts - The Residen…
$3,484
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Lovely house available fully furnished in the quiet village of Pyrgos.  Just 7 minutes drivi…
$5,225
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Sea view