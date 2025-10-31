Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
The villa is set on 2 levels, the ground floor consists of a living/dining room, separate ki…
$4,355
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Four bedroom Maisonnette located in Agios Thyconas and close to four and five stars hotels.…
$4,413
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
An exceptional four bedroom property located on the seafront of Limassol. This charming re…
$5,458
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Sea view
with Swimming pool