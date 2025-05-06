Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mones Lemesou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Discover comfort and convenience in this stylish 3-bedroom apartment, fully furnished and re…
$3,963
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go