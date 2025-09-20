Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Kissonergas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom Villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom Villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located just 500 meters from the beach, this brand-new 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom villa offers mo…
$3,320
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go