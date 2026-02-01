Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Kissonergas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For rent: This modern, detached house in Kissonerga offers a key-ready living experience in …
$2,550
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For rent: This modern, detached house in Kissonerga offers a key-ready living experience in …
$2,550
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go