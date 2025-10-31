Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Acheleias
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Acheleias, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Acheleia, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Acheleia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the serene area of Acheleia, Papho…
$301,914
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Acheleias, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go