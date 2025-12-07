Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kofinou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kofinou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kofinou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kofinou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
A modern apartment building, 200m from the beach with views of the sea. The interior design…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kofinou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go