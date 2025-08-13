Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Klavdia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in Klavdia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Klavdia, Cyprus
Apartment
Klavdia, Cyprus
Area 92 m²
Modern one-bedroom apartment in the Helios residential complex, ideally located in the heart…
$387,861
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klavdia, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go