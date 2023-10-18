Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Kiti
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Kiti, Cyprus

сommercial property
7
Office To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir