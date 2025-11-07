Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kato Kivides
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kato Kivides, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Kato Kivides, Cyprus
Apartment
Kato Kivides, Cyprus
This property is a 1/2 share of a residential land in Alassa, Limassol.The land has an area …
$261,272
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kato Kivides, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go