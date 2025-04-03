Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kato Drys
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kato Drys, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Kato Drys, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Kato Drys, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 485 m²
This private hillside retreat located in Kato Drys area, is for those who want modern luxury…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kato Drys, Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes