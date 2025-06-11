Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kato Deftera
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Kato Deftera, Cyprus

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 120 m² in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Investment 120 m²
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The asset located in Deftera community. The property consists of a shop on the ground floor …
$293,808
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go