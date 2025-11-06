Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kathikas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Townhouse

Long-term rent of townhouses in Kathikas, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For rent: A charming used townhouse offering comfortable living in the peaceful village of K…
$697
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go