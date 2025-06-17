Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kakopetria
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Kakopetria, Cyprus

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 4 000 m² in Kakopetria, Cyprus
Hotel 4 000 m²
Kakopetria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 58
Area 4 000 m²
Hotel is nestling among pines and plane trees, overlooks the picturesque mountain village of…
$5,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go