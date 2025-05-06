Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeri
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Yeri, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
A brand-new unfurnished 4-bedroom semi-detached house, built in 2024, offering modern design…
$2,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This is a unique property available in a Prime Location of  Geri area, close to all amenitie…
$4,435
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go