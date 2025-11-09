Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Fyti, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Apartment in Fyti, Cyprus
For Sale: Residential Land in Lasa Discover a rare opportunity to own a substantial plot …
$162,569
Apartment in Fyti, Cyprus
This plot is a field in Fyti, Paphos.It has an area of 6,857sqm and benefits from c. 141m ro…
$301,914
Apartment in Fyti, Cyprus
This plot is located in Fyti, Paphos, district.It has an area of 5,017sqm and benefits from …
$181,149
Apartment in Fyti, Cyprus
Agricultural Land 9.366 sm Located in Milia. Three plots in total for sale. 1) 5.742sm 2)2.…
$139,345
Apartment in Fyti, Cyprus
A residential field situated in the serene area of Fyti, within the Paphos District. The pro…
$110,315
Properties features in Fyti, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
