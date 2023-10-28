Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Famagusta
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

сommercial property
11
Shop To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Shop in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Shop
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Two shops in Agia Napa. They are located 300m from Agia Napa's square and 350m from Nissi av…
Price on request
Shop in Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop
Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop in Paralimni, in Famagusta, close to all amenities and services such as supermarkets, s…
Price on request
Shop in Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop
Paralimni, Cyprus
Shop located on the busy road in an area where there is high tourist activity and building d…
Price on request
Shop in Sotira, Cyprus
Shop
Sotira, Cyprus
Amazing Restaurant-Cypriot tavern for sale in Sotira village with great reputation all aroun…
€500,000
Shop in Frenaros, Cyprus
Shop
Frenaros, Cyprus
The property contains three adjacent residential zoned land parcels containing a supermarket…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir