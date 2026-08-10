Shops for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

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  2. Cyprus
  3. Famagusta District
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  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
13
offices
4
2 properties total found
Shop 300 m² in Sotira, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Sotira, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Amazing Restaurant-Cypriot tavern for sale in Sotira village with great reputation all aroun…
$590,232
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Shop in Kapparis, Cyprus
Shop
Kapparis, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Resort-Style Commercial Opportunity in Kapparis Experience premium business potential in thi…
$646,373
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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