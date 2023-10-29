Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Empa, Cyprus

2 properties total found
3 room cottage with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
This 3 bedroom bungalow with 2 bathrooms includes the driveway at the entrance. The floor pl…
€392,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Empa, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
This 3 bedroom bungalow with luxury finishesboth bedrooms are en-suite, is located inthe Ven…
€408,000
