Townhouses with garden for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
12
Konia
3
12 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$805,597
3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$812,847
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$418,035
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$414,307
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
This modern elegance with Mediterranean design surrounded by orchards and ensconced within l…
$410,279
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Modern elegance with Mediterranean design. Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within la…
$443,078
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
This modern elegance with Mediterranean design surrounded by orchards and ensconced within l…
$413,971
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
This modern elegance with Mediterranean design surrounded by orchards and ensconced within l…
$429,648
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This masterpiece gated project includes 50 designed luxurious modern living units for invest…
$478,999
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Modern elegance with Mediterranean design. Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within la…
$447,066
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
This modern elegance with Mediterranean design surrounded by orchards and ensconced within l…
$425,815
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This masterpiece gated project includes 50 designed luxurious modern living units for invest…
$474,727
