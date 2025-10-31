Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garden for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Located just 400 meters from the sandy beaches and 5-star hotels of Limassol, this charming …
$661,889
3 bedroom townthouse in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Aqua Park - is a modern residential complex in Limassol's tourist area, located within the …
$574,799
Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

